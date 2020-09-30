Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has increased its dividend payment by 8.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a payout ratio of 92.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

Shares of HASI opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $43.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

