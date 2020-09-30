Head-To-Head Analysis: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Elastic has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Elastic and Oracle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $427.62 million 21.77 -$167.17 million ($1.53) -70.52 Oracle $39.07 billion 4.60 $10.14 billion $3.46 17.25

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Elastic. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Elastic and Oracle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 4 11 0 2.73 Oracle 1 15 10 0 2.35

Elastic presently has a consensus price target of $122.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.43%. Oracle has a consensus price target of $60.03, suggesting a potential upside of 0.56%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than Oracle.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -30.94% -25.60% -13.87% Oracle 26.13% 85.71% 10.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Oracle shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Elastic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Oracle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oracle beats Elastic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and relationship management, procurement, supply chain management, project portfolio management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, and risk and compliance applications. The company also licenses its Oracle Database for storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, extend, and integrate business applications, as well as automate business processes. In addition, it provides a range of development tools, identity management, and business analytics software solutions for mobile computing development to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. Further, the company provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, virtualization, management, and other hardware-related software. Additionally, it provides consulting services, including IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade services; and customer support and education services. The company serves businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

