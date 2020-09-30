Head-To-Head Comparison: DermTech (DMTK) and Its Competitors

DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DermTech to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for DermTech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 DermTech Competitors 264 888 1176 87 2.45

DermTech currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.10%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 12.37%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -599.76% -69.48% -60.96% DermTech Competitors -152.71% -37.06% -21.66%

Volatility & Risk

DermTech has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech’s peers have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DermTech and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $3.36 million -$19.69 million -4.25 DermTech Competitors $876.94 million $44.64 million 92.70

DermTech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DermTech. DermTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DermTech peers beat DermTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

