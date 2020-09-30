Head to Head Contrast: Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) vs. Integer (NASDAQ:ITGR)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Flux Power and Integer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $9.32 million 7.92 -$12.41 million N/A N/A Integer $1.26 billion 1.54 $96.34 million $4.68 12.61

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -105.56% N/A -146.12% Integer 6.10% 11.48% 5.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Flux Power and Integer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Integer 0 0 3 0 3.00

Integer has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.46%. Given Integer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Flux Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integer beats Flux Power on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. It also provides cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers, and non-rechargeable batteries; arthroscopic devices and components, including shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; and laparoscopic and general surgery products, such as harmonic scalpels, radio frequency probes, and ophthalmic surgery devices. Further, it provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems used in hip and knee replacement, trauma fixation, extremity, and spine surgeries. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for the energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.