Head-To-Head Contrast: The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) vs. Inseego (OTCMKTS:INSG)

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) and Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Coretec Group and Inseego’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million N/A N/A Inseego $219.50 million 4.62 -$40.13 million ($0.51) -20.24

The Coretec Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inseego.

Profitability

This table compares The Coretec Group and Inseego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coretec Group N/A -5,393.55% -146.49% Inseego -45.49% N/A -27.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Coretec Group and Inseego, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Inseego 1 2 5 0 2.50

Inseego has a consensus price target of $12.04, suggesting a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Inseego’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inseego is more favorable than The Coretec Group.

Risk and Volatility

The Coretec Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inseego has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Inseego shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inseego shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inseego beats The Coretec Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc., together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications. The company was formerly known as 3DIcon Corporation and changed its name to The Coretec Group Inc. in June 2017. The Coretec Group Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices. Its products include 4G and 5G mobile hotspots, wireless gateways and routers for IoT applications, 1Gigabit speed 4G LTE hotspots and USB modems, integrated telematics, and mobile tracking hardware devices that are supported by applications software and cloud services designed to enable customers to easily analyze data insights and configure/manage their hardware remotely. The company also sells software-as-a-service (SaaS), software, and services solutions in various mobile and industrial IoT vertical markets comprising fleet management, vehicle telematics, aviation telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking, monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations in managing the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets by helping them to save money on personnel and telecom expenses. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

