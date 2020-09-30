Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 4,048,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 3.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.67 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,381,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,171 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,738,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,736,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 746,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 565,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 507,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.