HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of HLLGY stock remained flat at $$23.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

