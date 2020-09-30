Helpico Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Helpico has a market capitalization of $3,217.86 and approximately $17.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Helpico has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00266270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.01611579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00181208 BTC.

Helpico can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

