Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Releases Earnings Results

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 10.83 ($0.14). 2,424,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,615,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.67. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.40 ($0.20). The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 million and a P/E ratio of -27.08.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is developing CDX bi-specific antibody, an immunotherapy product for patient conditioning undergoing bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplants and/or for relapsed acute myelogenous leukemia patients; and Hu-PHEC, a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

