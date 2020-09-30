Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 10.83 ($0.14). 2,424,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,615,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.67. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.40 ($0.20). The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 million and a P/E ratio of -27.08.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is developing CDX bi-specific antibody, an immunotherapy product for patient conditioning undergoing bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplants and/or for relapsed acute myelogenous leukemia patients; and Hu-PHEC, a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit