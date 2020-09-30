Hemp Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Short Interest Update

Hemp Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,100 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the August 31st total of 312,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,090,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEMP remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,478,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,192,158. Hemp has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Hemp Company Profile

Hemp Inc produces products made from industrial hemp. The company also offers products and services to the medical and recreational marijuana industries. It also develops and operates a website providing entertainment and news related to medical marijuana industry. The company was formerly known as Marijuana, Inc and changed its name to Hemp, Inc in June 2012.

