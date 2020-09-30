HempCoin Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $394.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,812.41 or 0.99867858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001621 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00152650 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000106 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,647,523 coins and its circulating supply is 258,512,373 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

