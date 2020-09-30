Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Hermes Pacific Investments stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.01. Hermes Pacific Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and a P/E ratio of -21.43.

About Hermes Pacific Investments

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

