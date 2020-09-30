Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of Hermes Pacific Investments stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.01. Hermes Pacific Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and a P/E ratio of -21.43.
About Hermes Pacific Investments
Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.