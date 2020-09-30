Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

HPAC stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Wednesday. Hermes Pacific Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 million and a P/E ratio of -21.43.

Hermes Pacific Investments Company Profile

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

