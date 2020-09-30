High Voltage Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges (HVCO)

High Voltage (CURRENCY:HVCO) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. High Voltage has a total market cap of $19,651.15 and $9.00 worth of High Voltage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Voltage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, High Voltage has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get High Voltage alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000126 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Voltage Profile

High Voltage (CRYPTO:HVCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2016. High Voltage’s total supply is 1,694,171 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,171 coins. The official website for High Voltage is www.highvoltagecoin.tech . High Voltage’s official Twitter account is @hvocoin

Buying and Selling High Voltage

High Voltage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Voltage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire High Voltage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase High Voltage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for High Voltage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for High Voltage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.