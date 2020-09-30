Highcroft Investments (LON:HCFT) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 675 ($8.82). Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 685 ($8.95).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 695.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 697.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 million and a PE ratio of -13.26.

Highcroft Investments Company Profile (LON:HCFT)

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

