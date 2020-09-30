HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Down 53.0% in September

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTRF remained flat at $$10.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

