HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Down 53.0% in September

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.0 days.

HLS Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$10.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

