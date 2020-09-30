Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Short Interest Down 52.4% in September

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:HCFT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 32,552 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCFT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

