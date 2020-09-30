Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Short Interest Down 52.4% in September

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
HCFT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 29,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,469. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.
Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 177.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.
About Hunt Companies Finance Trust
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.
