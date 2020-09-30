Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Short Interest Down 52.4% in September

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HCFT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 29,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,469. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 177.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.