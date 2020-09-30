Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend payment by 63.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of HURC opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.77. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

In other news, Director Richard R. Porter sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $64,341.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,514.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

