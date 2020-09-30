Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $89.00

Hyundai Motor Co (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00.

About Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates in Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

