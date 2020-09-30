IBEX Technologies (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Stock Price Up 53.1%

IBEX Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:IBXNF)’s stock price rose 53.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

IBEX Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBXNF)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.