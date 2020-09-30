Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVE. TheStreet upgraded Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Identiv in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Identiv alerts:

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Identiv stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Identiv worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. 134,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.57. Identiv has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.