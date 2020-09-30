IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IDWM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. 4,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.37. IDW Media has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 42.29% and a negative return on equity of 166.02%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides entertainment products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment, and CTM. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products.

