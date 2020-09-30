IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Up 54.3% Over Last 7 Days

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.35 million and $15,267.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, OEX, Upbit and Allbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.59 or 0.05297869 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009251 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033666 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Allbit, CoinTiger, LBank, Bittrex, OEX, DDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Cashierest, Kucoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

