IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). IMPINJ posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IMPINJ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other IMPINJ news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,397,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 389,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 122,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMPINJ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,119. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $604.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.32. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91.

IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

