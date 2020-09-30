Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives $10.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFRX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inflarx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Inflarx in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Ci Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inflarx in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of IFRX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 646,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Inflarx has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $111.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inflarx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inflarx by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

