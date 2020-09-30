Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives $10.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFRX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inflarx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Inflarx in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Ci Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inflarx in a report on Monday, September 14th.
Shares of IFRX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 646,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Inflarx has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $111.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inflarx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inflarx by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.
Inflarx Company Profile
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.
