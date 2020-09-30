Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) declared a dividend on Monday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ING opened at GBX 81 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 million and a PE ratio of -20.25. Ingenta has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.25).

Ingenta (LON:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX 2.09 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG), and Ingenta Advertising segments.

