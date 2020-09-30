INLOCK (ILK) Market Capitalization Tops $2.92 Million

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, INLOCK has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. INLOCK has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $5,026.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042848 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.98 or 0.05277315 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056974 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033841 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,234,723 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog . The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.