Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) by GBX (11.50) (($0.15)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:IDP traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 58.50 ($0.76). 22,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,070. Innovaderma has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The company has a market cap of $8.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 60.47.

Get Innovaderma alerts:

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Innovaderma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovaderma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.