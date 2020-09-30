Innovative Food Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Up 86.5% in September

Innovative Food Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:IVFH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IVFH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 91,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,967. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food products, including seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils, and aged vinegars.

