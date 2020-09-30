Insider Selling: AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Director Sells 5,967 Shares of Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $331,347.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,113.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.