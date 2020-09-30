Insider Selling: Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells 65,347 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 65,347 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $2,646,553.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Arougheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,127 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,315,357.31.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,335 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $775,526.85.

ARES stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. 648,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $42.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ares Management by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,542,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after buying an additional 114,367 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ares Management by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

