Insider Selling: Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 57,099 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider David B. Kaplan sold 57,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,314,222.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ARES stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. 648,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. Ares Management Corp has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 112.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

