Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $1,232,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,133 shares in the company, valued at $16,792,059.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $1,252,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $1,012,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $969,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,004,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $954,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total transaction of $958,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total transaction of $935,750.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $247.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,661. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

