Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $481,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Friday, September 11th, Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $585,145.20.

Smartsheet stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 1,250,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,266. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.