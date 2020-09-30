Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post sales of $2.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 million to $2.55 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $11.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 million to $11.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%.

IDN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 70,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 million, a P/E ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 2.17. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

