Interzone (ITZ) Trading 14.3% Lower This Week

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,819.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.17 or 0.03338038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $228.77 or 0.02114333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00428614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.46 or 0.00983957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00627080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00050008 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011517 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Interzone is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

