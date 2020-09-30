Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 252,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISNPY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. 191,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,644. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

