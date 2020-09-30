Inventergy Global Inc (OTCMKTS:INVT) Short Interest Update

Inventergy Global Inc (OTCMKTS:INVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INVT stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Inventergy Global has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc, an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments.

