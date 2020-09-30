Inventergy Global Inc (OTCMKTS:INVT) Short Interest Update

Inventergy Global Inc (OTCMKTS:INVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
INVT stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Inventergy Global has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
Inventergy Global Company Profile
