Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Invesco Enhanced Income stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.15 million and a PE ratio of -12.69. Invesco Enhanced Income has a 12 month low of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.66.

About Invesco Enhanced Income

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

