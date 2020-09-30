Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Invesco Enhanced Income stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.15 million and a PE ratio of -12.69. Invesco Enhanced Income has a 12 month low of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.66.
About Invesco Enhanced Income
