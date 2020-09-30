Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001362 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $17.60 million and $14,739.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00270231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00092096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01596828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00178902 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,407,500 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

