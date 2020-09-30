ION (ION) Market Cap Hits $309,487.68

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $309,487.68 and $11.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005902 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00021632 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,446,277 coins and its circulating supply is 13,546,277 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

