IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $796.69 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 21% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, CoinFalcon and Coinone. IOTA has a market cap of $796.69 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00222100 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000928 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ovis, Coinone, Huobi, CoinFalcon, OKEx, Gate.io, Exrates, Binance, Upbit, Bitfinex, FCoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

