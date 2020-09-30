IoTeX Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.09 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $39.09 million and $5.55 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, Gate.io, Kucoin and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.20 or 0.05270002 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009255 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00056981 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033859 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Coineal, Gate.io, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

