Iplayco (CVE:IPC) Trading Up 1%

Iplayco Corp Ltd (CVE:IPC) shares traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 100,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 70,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

Iplayco Company Profile (CVE:IPC)

Iplayco Corporation Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies indoor play structures for children worldwide. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Family Entertainment Centres. The company also operates a family entertainment center in Langley, British Columbia, Canada.

