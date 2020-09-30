Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDTY remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,966. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Ipsidy has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

