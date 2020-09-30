Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IDTY remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,966. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Ipsidy has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.16.
About Ipsidy
See Also: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.