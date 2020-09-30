IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) Trading 0.2% Higher

IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.78. 2,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 39,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.00% of IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

