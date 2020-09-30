IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. Oppenheimer lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 10.2% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 14.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 213.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. 3,679,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,395,238. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. IQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

