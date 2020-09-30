iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE:AGG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE:AGG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the August 31st total of 15,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,077,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:AGG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.03. 85,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,777,355. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $119.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

