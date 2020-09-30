iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE:AGG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE:AGG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the August 31st total of 15,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,077,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:AGG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.03. 85,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,777,355. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $119.73.
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
